Pets of the Week: Milo and Heidi

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to not one but two pets; one for the cat lovers and one for the dogs.

The Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for loving homes for Milo and Heidi Klum.

Milo is three years old, and he is all about the cuddles and the kisses. If you are a cat lover, Milo could be the perfect pet for you.

For the canine handlers, Heidi is a four-month-old puppy who is part of a litter of four.

While Heidi can seem very calm and collective, she is very playful once she gets to know you.

If you would like to adopt or foster Milo or Heidi, be sure to contact the Laredo Animal Care Services at (956) 625-1860.

