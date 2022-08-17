Return of the heat

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning high of 98 feeling like 104 and if you have plans to be outside don’t forget to apply sunblock because it going to be a sunny day.

The heat has return with heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 in some spots but there also some chances of rain by the end of the work week .

These rain chances will be possible due to tropical moisture .

Have a wonderful day.

