Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Teenage girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents make a shocking discovery while foiling a recent human smuggling attempt.

A 17-year-old girl was found hiding in the fake gas tank under a pick-up truck on Monday, August 15. The vehicle came into the checkpoint along I-35. Agents there found the fake tank and the girl hidden in a compartment inside of that.

Greg Burwell, the acting deputy chief for the Laredo Sector Border Patrol explained how much of an effort it was to rescue the girl from that situation. ”She was kind of stuffed into this very small space so tightly she couldn’t get out on her own. It took two of our agents to climb underneath the truck, lift the truck up, and be able to get her out,” said Burwell.

The girl is said to have been an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus reported on Loop 20
Lightning strike hits north Laredo house
North Laredo home struck by lightning
Storm causes damage to former gas station
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29
Woman charged with hindering apprehension
Five water rescues performed
Five water rescues performed in Laredo

Latest News

Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition announces 26th annual conference
Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition announces 26th annual conference
Teen girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol
Teen girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Next Scattered Shower Chance on Weekend
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast