Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition to announce 26th annual conference

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Organizers with the Domestic Violence Coalition will announce the details for this year’s annual conference.

The Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition will hold press conference to announce the 26th annual Domestic Violence Conference.

Every year, county officials along with local agencies such as AHEC, and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office meet to discuss how to speak out against domestic violence in our community.

Officials discuss how to report it and some of the resources available to those who may be suffering from domestic abuse.

The press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Laredo Medical Center Community room.

