Zapata County ISD increases security at its campuses

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY (KGNS) - School security has been on the mind of many nationwide. Zapata County Independent School District (Zapata County ISD) isn’t the exception. The district kicked off school this week and they have amped up their security at their campuses.

Zapata North Elementary School is one of many schools nationwide that have increased the security at their campus. In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, school districts are not taking any chances. Zapata County ISD added an extra security guard at each grade-level building.

Mrs. Yolanda Salinas has over 20 students in both her two classes. Emilio Gonzalez is one of them and he has some big dreams. “I want to go to Texas A &M and be an engineer,” Emilio said. His number one priority is getting good grades to fulfill his dream of becoming an industrial engineer.

For his teacher Mrs. Salinas, her priority is to make sure her students are safe. “We are going to be following a lot of safety procedures. We have had a lot of trainings throughout the year. We will have a lot of practice drills to train our students, so they can be aware of how to react to them,” said Salinas.

The district has a little over 3,200 students at its six campuses. Administrators at Zapata North said they have one police officer from the district and a security guard at their campus. With school back in session, the district wants to assure parents that their children will be safe on campus.

Elma Lopez, principal of Zapata North Elementary School, said safety is a top priority but also filling the instructional gap that was left during the last school year. “Our second goal is going to be that we ensure that we have high academics for all students and make sure that we are targeting every single student’s needs,” said Lopez.

District-wide, they say making sure their students come to school and feel safe. This will help students and teachers achieve their goal of bridging the instructional gap that was left when students were learning from home.

Law enforcement in the area tells KGNS they also help patrol around the schools in town for extra protection.

In addition, another top priority is targeting their students’ needs and helping them to be successful in the new State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) 2.0 tests.

