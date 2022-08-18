Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

AP source: Browns QB Watson settles for 11-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday in disclosing the settlement between Watson and the league, which had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy.

The settlement ends months of posturing between Watson’s legal team, the NFL and NFL Players Association.

As part of the settlement, Watson may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus reported on Loop 20
Nicole Lauren Pfister
Laredo woman who garnered national support as a teen dies of cancer
Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Final Pretrial hearing for accused serial killer, trial set in San Antonio
Cast & crew of ‘The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet’ shoot scenes in downtown Laredo
Cast & crew shoot scenes in downtown Laredo
Laredo employers looking for friendly faces
Laredo employers looking to hire

Latest News

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
Laredo police investigating 10th homicide of the year
Laredo police investigating 10th homicide of the year