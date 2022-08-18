Cdr. Moonikin Campos boards Orion spacecraft for Artemis 1 moon mission

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has completed the next steps in the Artemis 1 mission by installing the data-gathering mannequin commander.

Commander Moonikin Campos was installed ahead of the launch of Artemis 1.

Moonkin Campos is named after Arturo Campos, a native of Laredo, who was an electrical engineer who was a key player in bringing the Apollo 13 mission safely back to earth.

The human-sized test dummy is now strapped into the commander’s chair at the head of the capsule.

