Hot and Humid, Some Shower Opportunities

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot humid airmass occupies southern Texas. A cold front with showers and thundershowers is stalling out to our north, and will begin to move further north during the next two days. A disturbance that will enter the southern gulf will weaken when it moves into northeastern Mexico south of the Lower Valley Saturday night. Moisture may reach far enough north to bring a chance of scattered showers on Sunday. A cold front will move south from the Great Plains mid next week, bringing shower chances.

