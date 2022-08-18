Shop Local
Laredo assesses storm damage to parks

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather.

Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.

The surface material that was laid at one of Slaughter Park’s trails was completely washed away and is currently closed to the public. Tommy Ramirez, the assistant director for the department, said, ”We ask for patience from the community here in Laredo to allow us to do the cleanups and the work that we need to do in order to make the trails and the parks safe again for everybody.”

Crews are currently assessing the damages so that the department can present their cost estimate to the city for insurance purposes.

