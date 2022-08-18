LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting the 10th homicide of the year.

Laredo police investigating 10th homicide of the year

Police are currently at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Texas Avenue. According to the department, one man was found shot inside a white car. The department said the case is being treated as a homicide.

This is a developing story, we will have more details once they become available. Check back for updates.

