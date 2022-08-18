Mexican consulate hosts ‘Education Week’

Shop Local
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate will be offering a variety of services next week for anyone wanting to further their education.

From Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26, the consulate will be offering services for those wanting to get their General Education Development (GED) test, take online high school courses, or get books to study at home.

The week-long events will be hosted by several local organizations. Natalia Gamboa with the Consulate General of Mexico said, “we want the Mexican community all around us, especially in Webb County, Zapata County, and in Encinal, to know that we have these opportunities available. Especially those who come here to the United States thinking they have no chance of continuing their education, we want to let them know that they do. We have the resources here for them.”

The Laredo Independent School District (LISD), Workforce Solutions of South Texas, and the University of Guadalajara are some of the local organizations involved.

