Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over.
After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old mother and her two daughters, ages 7 and 2 were identified as missing persons out of the Bryan Police Department.
The driver identified as Pedro Angel Aranda Jimenez had an active warrant for aggravated sexual assault to a child.
He was placed under arrest.
DPS is now working with the Bryan Police Department on the investigation.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.