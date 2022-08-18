Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over.

After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old mother and her two daughters, ages 7 and 2 were identified as missing persons out of the Bryan Police Department.

The driver identified as Pedro Angel Aranda Jimenez had an active warrant for aggravated sexual assault to a child.

He was placed under arrest.

DPS is now working with the Bryan Police Department on the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.