Novavax vaccine for COVID protection now available at Laredo Health Dept.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Novavax, a vaccine that works against COVID-19 and its variants has finally arrived in Laredo. The new vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July 2022.

Both agencies say its ingredients are considered safe for most people. Dr. Luis Cerda with the Laredo Health Department said, “it’s a vaccine made in the classical way. By that, I mean it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have any genetic material like the previous vaccines for COVID. In that sense, it is just protein that produces the antibody necessary for protecting the community.”

But what exactly are the ingredients for the new vaccine? According to the CDC, it contains the following: protein, lipids, salts, and sugar, among other natural ingredients. What it does not have is preservatives, antibiotics, metals, latex, among others. This allows some people to finally have access to it.

“The Novavax vaccine, as well as the others, confer a very high degree of protection, more than 90%. Many individuals were worried about the genetic material of the other vaccines. This one has no genetic material. It’s a very classical vaccine,” said Dr. Cerda.

However, if you want to get vaccinated with Novavax, not everyone qualifies. Dr. Cerda said, “it’s made just for adults 18 and over, and it’s only for the individuals who have not been vaccinated and it has not been approved as a booster. The Novavax vaccine is a 2-dose vaccine [that should be done] 3 to 8 weeks apart.”

Although Dr. Cerda said some of the side effects include fever, chills, and headaches, he hopes people can finally get vaccinated to avoid the spread of COVID.

The health department says they will host a clinic for the vaccine every Thursday. The first clinic will take place on August 25.

