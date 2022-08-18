Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media.

What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.

A Facebook post that was shared online gained a lot of attention addressing some of the conditions of the pond as well as some of the potential dangers for the wildlife in the area.

Environmental scientist Bianca Brewster says as far as the quack pack is concerned, the animals are safe.

“There are concerns that need to be addressed, as far as the ducks go, the issue is the dumping of these animals to these areas where they are not supposed to be dumped in the first place.”

Brewster says that if domesticated ducks are dumped in a natural pond or even a detention pond, they could be attacked since they do not know how to defend themselves.

While the ducks seem to be floating along, she asks the community to avoid dumping any ducks into the wild.

When it comes to the conditions of the pond itself, Brewster cited the lack of rain we have seen all summer.

“Drought is a big impact here, and we see it everywhere; unfortunately in this area because it is a storm water drain, it serves the purpose for water levels to be going down as needed just simply so they can serve the purpose of retaining more water when rainwater events come along”, said Brewster.

While the lack of rain at the time was the issue affecting several pounds and lakes in our region; the litter and pollution is something that requires manpower.

When it comes to who is responsible for cleaning up the pollution, the answer is multiple people.

Real estate broker and property manager Daniel Zuniga says a lot of the trash comes from those who frequent the businesses in the area leaving the Laredo Arena Property Owners Association to hire a crew to fish for trash.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, a cleaning crew hired by the Laredo Arena Property Owners Association was seen fishing for trash from the pond.

While the detention pond is located in a private area that is owned by an association, businesses owners around the area say that help from the city would be appreciated since it’s located in the middle of a public entertainment area.

Zuniga says the association has had meetings in the past with the city to try and work together and maybe have the city contribute to the budget of the association and then maybe officially open it to the public but that has not happened.

At the moment the pond looks clean from trash and debris, but there’s not telling how long it will stay that way.

Zuniga says that the pond is cleaned roughly once a month and asks that people refrain from dumping trash, and or animals in the water.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.