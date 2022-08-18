Seasonal temperatures
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Its a warm and humid Thursday morning and in the afternoon it will become hot .
Today we are expected to reach a high of 100 with partly to mostly sunny skies .
Heat index values for south Texas will be ranging from 105 to 109 in some spots .
Also rain chance return this weekend into early next week due to a tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico and a frontal boundary that will move south Texas.
