TAMIU offers special open house before fall semester start

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The fall semester for Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) will begin Monday, August 22.

TAMIU is giving students an opportunity to complete any unfinished business before the semester begins. They will host an open house and Welcome Day on Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center.

Potential and returning students will be able to register for classes and meet with other offices, including admissions, financial aid, testing, and student health.

This event is free and helps students and their families finalize their plans for fall with a one-stop shop experience.

