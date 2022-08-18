Teacher shortage hits UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Staffing shortages are hitting schools nationwide hard and Laredo is no exception.

Randi Weingarten with the American Federation of Teachers said, “there’s been a teacher shortage for years. What you’re seeing now, is that it’s reached a tipping point.”

United Independent School District (UISD) has also been affected by the teacher crisis. David Canales, associate superintendent of Human Resources with the district, said, “the teacher shortage started sometime back, but I think it was more pronounced during the pandemic when we had a lot of our veteran staff and people who got into education felt like, ‘you know what this is a little scary for me.’” Canales said a lot of professionals are drifting away from teaching.

While different factors contribute to each individual, it is pretty obvious the pandemic marked a turning point. “With COVID, we’ve had to do more virtual [learning], so there are people that are looking for those type of jobs where you can work from home,” said Canales.

In the end, schools just want one thing: for people to apply for a job. Canales said, “we’re all fighting for the same people. We all want you.”

If you want to apply for any position at UISD, you can go here or visit their human resources offices at 301 Lindenwood Drive.

