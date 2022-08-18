United South Prepares for Football Season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The United South Panthers prepare for up the coming football season in hopes to repeat what they did last year.

The Panthers finished district play with an undefeated record of six wins and no losses and went on to claim their second district championship under Coach Coss.

“The expectation is always high here at south I think the standard has been set at south. Nothing less than that obviously,short a sweet” Said Coss during the panther’s practice this week.

After visiting several schools in town during their early morning practices, it was clear to me that the United South is a team multiple schools look forward to playing. Something Panther’s running back Brandon Benavides knows and welcomes.

“It’s a motivation I mean every year we thrive to be the greatest…. Everyone that wants to compete with us we compete back so it’s just motivation knowing that people are out to beat us, and we are out to win. It’s just head-to-head its nothing to it, it’s a nice feeling knowing that you got other teams really preparing for you and you are preparing for them, so it goes back and forth”

The panthers go into this season as one of the favorites to take the district title, they start their season on Friday 26 against Boerne Champion.

