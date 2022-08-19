Be the Light Empowerment Center provides resources for second chances

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The same federal court system that sentences those who break the law is now making sure they’re given a second chance after serving time, and it’s being done in the name of the former senior judge whose compassion can still be felt in the halls of the building that bears his name.

The George P. Kazen ‘Be the Light’ Empowerment Center has been opened for about 6 months and has already helped a number of individuals get their life back on track. One individual says he regrets what he did that landed him in jail for two and half years.

“I found it easy to do something and I truly regret in now,” said Raul Gutierrez III. “But it actually helped me out in the long run because by being incarcerated and getting out, I was able to come to the Empowerment Center.”

Through a partnership with South Texas Workforce Solutions, the Empowerment Center is able to provide many resources to help individuals living in halfway houses or are under supervised released with the U.S. Probation Office. One of more unique services is a second-hand thrift boutique that’s been set up on the first floor of the Federal Court House. The boutique is filled with gently used business clothing, shoes, accessories, ties and even jewelry—everything a person needs to make a good impression.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve actually seen myself look like this,” said Gutierrez as he looked at himself in the mirror after trying on a suit. “Well, it’s the first time actually.”

It’s a big change for Gutierrez as before he was incarcerated, he was homeless, living on the street. Even so, he says he is a hard worker and willing to do what he can.

“I’m actually good at a lot of things,” he says. “Just because I was homeless and incarcerated doesn’t mean I’m not skilled.”

It’s a newfound confidence Gutierrez says began the minute he stepped into the ‘Be the Light’ Empowerment Center after being asked if he needed any clothing.

“My probation officer asked me if I needed anything clothing (appropriate for job interviews), such as undershirts,” he said. “And I told her all I had were shorts and a shirt, so she brought me here to the Center to pick out clothing—and honestly, there is really nice clothes here.”

The second-hand thrift boutique was set up by members of the U.S. Probation Office after realizing that individuals coming out of prison do not have proper clothing to make a good first impression at a potential job interview.

“We’re working in conjunction with Texas Workforce Solutions to try and help them obtain the tools and resources they need for employment,” said Juan Velazquez, U.S. Probation Officer. “Some of them have actually come, been interviewed and obtained employment.”

Velazquez goes on to say that with employment being their overall goal for these individuals, they are seeing many more recently released men and women turning to their services and feeling more confident of their future.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but there’s time for change and they can make that change,” Velazquez said. “That’s why we’re here to try and help them.”

The Empowerment Center helps in other ways too. They hand out toiletries and other essential necessities. A local high school even held a collection drive for toiletries that included motivational messages to empower individuals with newfound confidence.

‘I actually think there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Gutierrez. “And I want to do things with my life now.”

Other services offered at the Empowerment Center include free haircuts, interviewing skills, resume building and even computer classes. For more information, call the U.S. Probation Office at (956) 726-2255.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.