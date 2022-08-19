Shop Local
Children’s Advocacy Center welcomes John Quinones

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A broadcasting legend made his way to the Gateway City.

The Children’s Advocacy Center welcomed journalist Children’s Advocacy Center Thursday night.

Mr. Quinones spoke about how morals can help the community, living in San Antonio and how his upbringing in Texas helped shape his career.

Quinones also has ties to the Gateway City.

“I love Laredo because my mother was born here and my grandfather, great grandfather was one of the founders of Nuevo Laredo, so I love that and every time I come, it makes me feel like I’m back home and I grew up in San Antonio so not too far away”, said Quinones.

The event was a fundraiser that will benefit the advocacy center and their mission to end the cycle of child abuse in the community.

