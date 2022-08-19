City of Laredo hosting End of Summer Pool Party

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation has been over for the past couple of weeks, the summer heat is still going strong, and the city is inviting the community to chill during its pool party!

This Saturday, the City of Laredo Parks Department is hosting its End of Summer Pool Party at the Sisters of Mercy Water Park.

Residents can chill by the pool while listening to music, enjoying some soft drinks and even free hot dogs.

There will also be plenty of giveaways for the whole family to enjoy.

It all gets underway at 7 p.m.

The park is located at 2201 Zacatecas Street.

For more information call 956-729-4600.

