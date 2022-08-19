Shop Local
Filing deadline for general election is Monday(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The general election is right around the corner and for those wishing to throw their hat into the race for City of Laredo Mayor or Council member there is still time, but the clock is ticking.

City Secretary Jose Valdez says the deadline to submit an application is on Aug. 22 which is on Monday before 5 p.m.

Parties who are interested must fill out an application provided by the City of Laredo.

Some of the positions on the ballot include City of Laredo Mayor, council member, district school board member as well as other positions.

Valdez says these applications are free of charge.

“It’s all the same, we don’t charge anything, sometimes you have to pay a fee to be able to run for office but here you don’t, so you can just come by to fill out an application. Representatives of city council are the people who make the decision on our taxes, our water, our security in our community, our parks and recs or entertainment, they are the ones that have the vision for the next five to ten years”, said Valdez.

