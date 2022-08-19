Shop Local
Grab some vegan treats at this weekends Farmer’s Market

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The El Centro de Laredo’s Farmer’s Market is returning to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend.

This Saturday Aug. 20, several vendors will set up shop on the second floor of the outlet mall next to H&M.

Locals will get a chance to shop for fresh fruit, greens and even sweets from local vendors.

One of the vendors taking part this weekend is Sara Gomez from Love Eats.

Sara sells vegan cookies and treats that are edible for cookie lovers of all kinds.

It all takes place this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

