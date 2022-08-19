Laredo attorney going after EPA over ethylene oxide in the city

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo attorney is going after the Environmental Protection Agency for not doing enough to protect the Laredo community from a toxic air pollutant called ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide (ETO) is a carcinogen known to cause cancer in humans after long-term exposure.

In August of 2022, the EPA released its latest findings on the risks ETO poses as well as new information on areas most affected by ETO emissions from commercial sterilizers in their community.

One of those impacted communities is Laredo.

Under the Federal Clean Air Act, citizens can sue the EPA if they feel the agency has failed to act on its mandates.

As a result, Laredo attorney Victor Trevino Jr. is putting the agency on notice of his intent to file a citizen suit if they do not start monitoring ethylene oxide emission in Laredo.

“I don’t think the EPA has done what is required under their mandate under the Clean Air Act in which they’re supposed to be monitoring this carcinogen all over the country”, said Trevino.

In the seven-page notice, Trevino draws attention to the EPA’s alleged inaction to monitor the air pollutant and what he says is a lack of transparency with the Laredo community about the potential risks posed by ETO.

He says it was because of the investigative reporting of news agencies that Laredoans found out about the toxic chemical.

Some may recall last year, news broke on the cancer risks associated with the ETO emissions from Midwest Sterilization Corporation, a company that sterilizes medical equipment.

Trevino says air monitoring is needed to get a better understanding of the actual cancer risks posed.

“Without monitoring, you can’t get to that level of causation so it’s really important, this is really highlighted by studies including a recent Harvard study which shows racial disparities among minorities basically being exposed to pollution at higher rates than non-minorities”, said Trevino.

Additionally, Trevino shines a light on a recent study published by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services which studied four types of cancers in three census tracts that surround Midwest SterilizationThe study found that the rate of one type of cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma-extranodal – was significantly greater than expected.

Trevino alleges that the cancer is associated with ethylene oxide exposure.

“These emissions are causing generational public health issues for our children and we can’t just sit here and watch this all happen without doing anything. We saw how that happened with our water issues where there was inaction and lack of planning and now we’re being reactionary – we can’t afford to do that with the air we breathe”, said Trevino.

Trevino is giving the EPA 60 days to take action by implementing air quality monitoring, biological surveillance, and community engagement.

The EPA recently announced plans to host a community meeting on Sept. 15 to inform them about the risks of ETO.

On Thursday night, UISD agreed to install an air monitoring system at Muller Elementary School, which is the campus researchers found was most impacted by ETO emissions.

Later and based on the findings, the district will add monitors at five other schools.

