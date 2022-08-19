Shop Local
Laredo school district sees rise in covid cases

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While this school year is looking like a return to normalcy; unfortunately, Covid-19 has not gone away.

Students have been in school for about two weeks now and districts are starting to see covid cases on the rise.

In the span of just three days, UISD has reported an increase of more than 200 positive cases.

While a mask mandate is no longer in place, UISD continues to highly encourage its students and teachers to wear a face mask.

The schools will even provide masks to students who request one.

UISD’s Health Services Director Irene Rosales asks parents to refrain from sending their kids to school if they are feeling sick.

“I’m really asking the parents to please, if they see that their children are sick, to leave them at home. Do not send them to school and then we find out in the afternoon that the child was sick all day long”, said Rosales.

Rosales goes on to say that if the community doesn’t start wearing masks soon, the situation could get worse.

