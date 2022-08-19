Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Sunny Skies

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning , sunny skies with a high of 100 feeling like 107 .

Warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat index values from 105 to 109 across south Texas.

Tonight warm and humid with breezy conditions.

If you had plans this weekend rain chances will be possible if enough tropical moisture makes it inland .

The rain chances don’t stop there then continue for next week .

Have a great day.



