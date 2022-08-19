Shop Local
UISD Board takes action on ethylene oxide in Laredo community

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The United ISD Board of Trustees is taking action on ethylene oxide in the Laredo community.

On Wednesday night, the board agreed to direct administration to collaborate with Webb County, the City of Laredo, LISD and Laredo College on the logistics of collecting air sample data.

Additionally, they will review the possibility of collecting data at Muller Elementary School which is the school most impacted by emissions.

Staff will contact these entities within the next 30 days.

The board says they have not committed any district funds for data collection or any other studies at this time.

