UISD offering Covid-19 vaccines to the community

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local school district is continuing the fight against Covid-19 by offering Covid vaccines to the community.

UISD will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday at Elias Herrera Middle School and the United South Ninth Grade Campus.

Both clinics will be held in the cafeteria and will take place this afternoon starting at four and ending at 7 p.m.

