United Way of Laredo launches ‘Together our Community Shines Brighter’ campaign

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s biggest nonprofits is continuing its mission thanks to a generous donation.

On Thursday, United Way of Laredo received $20,000 from AEP Foundation.

This contribution from AEP kicks off the start of the non-profit’s latest campaign “Together our Community Shines Brighter”.

The campaign aims to raise 1.1 million dollars to help 23 local organizations.

The fundraising efforts continue with several events you can take part in.

On September 3, KGNS will partner with United Way for a live telethon.

On September 10 will be the 10th annual Caring, Love, Giving Concert at the Barn and a 5K star run and walk will take place at TAMIU on Oct. 29.

