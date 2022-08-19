Shop Local
Volunteers needed to help clean Laredo park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to help keep our city beautiful with a back to school clean up!

Park officials say North Central Park has been targeted lately with a lot of graffiti and vandalism that they are hoping to remove.

The city is asking for volunteers to come out and help rid the park of all the vandalism as well as the debris and trash from the recent storm.

Do-gooders can help by stopping by North Central Park between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Check in time is at 7:30 a.m.

They ask volunteers to bring closed toe shoes, long sleeve shirts and pants.

For any questions on the event call 956-794-1655.

