Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona

Investigators say the man reached into his backseat for a gun, and task force members then shot him.
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace.

Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities.

He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Officials say U.S Marshals Task Force members attempted to arrest the man in his vehicle at an intersection.

The fugitive reached into his backseat for a gun, and that’s when task force members shot him, according to investigators.

He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His name has not been released by authorities.

No marshals or bystanders were injured during the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Lauren Pfister
Laredo woman who garnered national support as a teen dies of cancer
Accident on Loop 20
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus reported on Loop 20
Laredo Police investigating the tenth homicide of 2022
Laredo Police investigating 10th homicide of the year
Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Final Pretrial hearing for accused serial killer, trial set in San Antonio
Cast & crew of ‘The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet’ shoot scenes in downtown Laredo
Cast & crew shoot scenes in downtown Laredo

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the...
China’s response to Pelosi visit a sign of future intentions
FILE PHOTO - A resolution may be tantalizingly close. But as the U.S. and Europe weigh Iran’s...
Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles
After transporting the suspects to their destination, they refused to pay their fare and...
2 passengers in custody after attack kills NYC cab driver
Two people are in custody after an attack that left a NYC taxi driver dead as police are search...
2 in custody after NYC cab driver killed