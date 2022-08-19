Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say part of a foot found in a hot spring in the southern part of the park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death.

Park officials don’t believe foul play was involved.

The park reported that an employee found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool on Tuesday.

News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to come forward and report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on Aug. 11.

Abyss Pool is a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Lauren Pfister
Laredo woman who garnered national support as a teen dies of cancer
Laredo Police investigating the tenth homicide of 2022
Laredo Police investigating 10th homicide of the year
Fabricio Perez, age 44,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
Detention pond cleaned after outcry from community
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry

Latest News

While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths