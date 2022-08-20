Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Things may be sunny now, but the rain could be making a comeback this weekend.

The Emergency Operating Center is monitoring a weather system that is developing in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is making its way to south Texas this weekend.

According to Chief Meteorologist Richard Heatwave Berler, the system in the gulf lacks closed circulation and is not a tropical cyclone yet, but expected to reach low tropical storm intensity Saturday. Moisture is expected to be pronounced on its east side.

There’s a high chance of showers that could make its way to Laredo and neighboring communities by Sunday.

