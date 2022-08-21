Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away.

DPS used spikes to stop the driver who crashed into a truck.

The driver was arrested for attempting to transport several illegal people in Webb County.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabricio Perez, age 44,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
Tropical storm making its way to South Texas
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
Nicole Lauren Pfister
Laredo woman who garnered national support as a teen dies of cancer
Laredo Police investigating the tenth homicide of 2022
Laredo Police investigating 10th homicide of the year
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County

Latest News

Local foundation invites community to join a photocontest
Local Foundation hosts a photo contest
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
Tropical system could produce rain in Laredo
FFF
FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW