DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away.
DPS used spikes to stop the driver who crashed into a truck.
The driver was arrested for attempting to transport several illegal people in Webb County.
