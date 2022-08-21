DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away.

DPS used spikes to stop the driver who crashed into a truck.

The driver was arrested for attempting to transport several illegal people in Webb County.

