Shower Chances Increase Midweek

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A frontal system over northern Texas will slowly edge south toward south Texas this week. Several waves in the upper level wind flow are moving south, and along with the front, will bring several chances of showers and thundershowers into our area, perhaps as early as Tuesday night. The shower chances will continue through most of the week, if not beyond.

