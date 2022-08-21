Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a photo contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage foundation invited the community to participate in a photo contest that will feature historical landmarks.

It is their twelfth annual Historic Laredo and Webb County Photo Contest.

Anyone that wants to participate can snap some pictures that feature any historic landmarks across Laredo and Webb County.

The picture can showcase a landmark, a building, or even an architectural detail; as long as the subject shows Laredo’s or Webb County’s heritage it will be considered.

Andrea Ordoñez with the foundation said, “And what we ask is for the photos to be 8x10, color, and horizontal” she added, “because it is for a calendar.”

The first place winner will get $500, second place $250, and third place will receive $100.

The deadline to enter the contest will be Friday, September 2, 2022.

Anyone interested in entering the contest can visit their website to learn more.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.