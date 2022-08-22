City of Laredo to resume construction on Century City project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will resume construction on a project that had been paused for months due to certain violations.

Since March, Century Boulevard near North Century Drive has been closed to drivers.

City crews had been working to improve the drainage system in the area which includes improvements to the sewage line to prevent flooding near the bridge.

When the construction site was inspected in September, the United States Army Corps of Engineers found several violations, specifically to the protection of the stream that runs from Century Boulevard down Jaime Zapata Highway.

The city says they will work on a stream restoration plan.

When we asked one resident how they felt about the new developments, this is what they had to say.

Laredo resident Maria San Miguel says it’s uncomfortable because they are not doing anything for the community.

“Uncomfortable, because I don’t see the answer for my prayers that nobody gets hurt before their time to go from this earth, because a lot of people can get hurt over here and if the city doesn’t care for the life of the people who are stubborn enough to continue on when they say that the road is closed, and they go about it without any warning, they are going to see things happen. A tragedy will come”, said San Miguel.

Back in 2007, a young woman died by the bridge when the van she was traveling in was swept off the bridge after it overflowed.

According to a city engineer, there was minor damage to the site during last week’s storm.

Construction in the area will resume as early as this week and the estimated timeline for the bridge is 90 days.

The project is estimated to cost around 4 million dollars.

