Dashcam video shows high-speed chase with attempted human smuggler
Several alleged undocumented immigrants shown fleeing
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety released some dashcam footage onto social media this week showing a high-speed chase involving an alleged human smuggler.
It shows several people fleeing from a vehicle after being confronted by a DPS trooper. Afterwards, the smuggler behind the wheel speeds off, leading to a chase along I-35, going off-road at times, and nearly crashing into other vehicles at several times.
The smuggler then bails out of the vehicle and tries to escape through a neighborhood but is caught arrested.
The suspect was charged with human smuggling and evading arrest.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.