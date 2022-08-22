Dashcam video shows high-speed chase with attempted human smuggler

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety released some dashcam footage onto social media this week showing a high-speed chase involving an alleged human smuggler.

It shows several people fleeing from a vehicle after being confronted by a DPS trooper. Afterwards, the smuggler behind the wheel speeds off, leading to a chase along I-35, going off-road at times, and nearly crashing into other vehicles at several times.

The smuggler then bails out of the vehicle and tries to escape through a neighborhood but is caught arrested.

The suspect was charged with human smuggling and evading arrest.

