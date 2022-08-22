Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Decomposing body found in trunk of BMW in Las Vegas, police say

Police in Las Vegas are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex at 3600 West Tropicana just after 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. (Source: KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A decomposing body was found in the trunk of a BMW in Las Vegas Friday afternoon after a 911 caller reported smelling a “foul odor.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

The white BMW was parked outside an apartment complex. After receiving the tip, officers discovered the decomposing body inside the trunk of the vehicle.

Police do not know how long the body has been there and have not released further details.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy and will release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
Tropical storm making its way to South Texas
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
Fabricio Perez, age 44,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
UISD sees rise in Covid cases
Laredo school district sees rise in covid cases

Latest News

Those killed were identified as Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois; Jayden Musili,...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
Credit card debt
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
Vehicles in Dallas are stuck on flooded roadways on Monday morning.
Heavy rain drenches Dallas, flooding roadways
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot