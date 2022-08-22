Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

French Family travels U.S. in Fiat Ducato Camper Van

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A French Family decided to give up their life in the French Riviera and is now hitting the roads of America.

Imagine being able to pick up your home and travel anywhere around the globe, that’s what life is like for the Girin Family.

Last year, Sylvain, Aurore along with their son Aubin, decided to sell their home and their belongings and trade it in for a Fiat Ducato Camper Van.

“In France last year we sold everything, house, car, and we bought a van to travel around the world, we ship it from Belgium to Baltimore, last year and now it’s our life our tiny house. Just the van and us”, said Sylvain.

Just like any other house, they have all the necessities, a kitchen with a refrigerator, a bathroom, and a bedroom for the three of them.

The three of them travel the world by van and even document their journey on Instagram.

“We visit a lot of big cities in America, Baltimore, Chicago New York City, and National parks and we would like to continue this way”, said Sylvain.

The family spent eight months traveling Mexico and decided to make a pit stop in the Gateway City.

While they have been to other cities in America, this is their first time experiencing a Hot American summer in Laredo, Texas.

“It’s really hot and it’s a little bit problem with the van because it’s hot and the night is so difficult”, said Sylvain.

With nothing but a four-wheel van and the open road, the three have no plans but to keep on cruising the U.S.A.

The Girin Family says they are living off their savings for now, but they do have a spare plan that pertains to their new way of life.

If you would like to keep up with their journey you can visit their Instagram account.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
Tropical storm making its way to South Texas
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
Fabricio Perez, age 44,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
UISD sees rise in Covid cases
Laredo school district sees rise in covid cases

Latest News

51-year-old Gilberto Martinez III.
Man wanted for sexual assault
French family tours the U.S. in Ducato Camper Van
I-35 DPS Bailout
Dashcam video shows high-speed chase with attempted human smuggler
I-35 DPS Bailout
DPS bailout on I-35