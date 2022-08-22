French Family travels U.S. in Fiat Ducato Camper Van

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A French Family decided to give up their life in the French Riviera and is now hitting the roads of America.

Imagine being able to pick up your home and travel anywhere around the globe, that’s what life is like for the Girin Family.

Last year, Sylvain, Aurore along with their son Aubin, decided to sell their home and their belongings and trade it in for a Fiat Ducato Camper Van.

“In France last year we sold everything, house, car, and we bought a van to travel around the world, we ship it from Belgium to Baltimore, last year and now it’s our life our tiny house. Just the van and us”, said Sylvain.

Just like any other house, they have all the necessities, a kitchen with a refrigerator, a bathroom, and a bedroom for the three of them.

The three of them travel the world by van and even document their journey on Instagram.

“We visit a lot of big cities in America, Baltimore, Chicago New York City, and National parks and we would like to continue this way”, said Sylvain.

The family spent eight months traveling Mexico and decided to make a pit stop in the Gateway City.

While they have been to other cities in America, this is their first time experiencing a Hot American summer in Laredo, Texas.

“It’s really hot and it’s a little bit problem with the van because it’s hot and the night is so difficult”, said Sylvain.

With nothing but a four-wheel van and the open road, the three have no plans but to keep on cruising the U.S.A.

The Girin Family says they are living off their savings for now, but they do have a spare plan that pertains to their new way of life.

