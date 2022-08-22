Shop Local
Laredo Police to increase patrol for Labor Day weekend

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner and the Laredo Police Department is taking steps to prevent tragedies on the roads.

The police department recently received some funds from the Texas Department of Transportation to increase patrols until Sept. 5.

Officers will be on the lookout for any potential drunk drivers out and about at that time.

Authorities are asking community members to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

“Our number one advice to everybody is if they’re going to do any type of drinking, activities, if they’re gonna go to a gathering or a barbecue, make sure that you’re doing it responsibly, make sure that you’re not leaving the location intoxicated”, said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Baeza goes on to urge the importance of having a designated driver.

Statistically it has been found that a person is killed by a drunk driver in the State of Texas every 20 minutes.

For more headlines. click here.

