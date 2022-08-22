Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous and all too familiar situation for Border Patrol is caught on camera.

Video released by the agency shows a man standing on a bridge base waiting for agents to arrive.

The agency says the man was swimming in the river allegedly trying to cross illegally and grew tired.

He was rescued and taken into custody for processing.

