Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol

Agents rescue migrant stranded on bridge base
Agents rescue migrant stranded on bridge base(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous and all too familiar situation for Border Patrol is caught on camera.

Video released by the agency shows a man standing on a bridge base waiting for agents to arrive.

The agency says the man was swimming in the river allegedly trying to cross illegally and grew tired.

He was rescued and taken into custody for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
Tropical storm making its way to South Texas
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
Fabricio Perez, age 44,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Jose Manuel Barbosa
Man wanted for indecency with a child

Latest News

Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol
Webb County Border Heritage Museum holds photo contest
Webb County Border Heritage Museum holds photo contest
Webb County Border Heritage Museum holds photo contest
Webb County Border Heritage Museum holds photo contest
Mexican Consulate kicks off Binational Education Week
Mexican Consulate kicks off Binational Education Week