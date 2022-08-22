LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for sexual assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 51-year-old Gilberto Martinez III.

He is five feet, six inches, has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair, and weighs 140 pounds.

His last known address is the 3800 block of Sunflower.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-BUST.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of $1,000.

