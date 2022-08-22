Shop Local
Mexican Consulate kicks off Binational Education Week

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s day one for the Binational Education Week held by the Mexican Consulate.

If your or someone you know would like to further their education, the consulate will be offering a variety of services this week from Monday to Friday.

The consulate will be giving information to those wanting to get their GED, take online high school courses, or get books to study at home.

“We will distribute free textbooks in Spanish, and these are what children use in Mexico. They are very popular among adults here as well in the U.S. The topics are geography, math, civics, and a couple of textbooks for children”, said Fernanda Uribe with the Mexican Consulate.

On Tuesday, the consulate will be going over online courses available for those interested.

They are located in downtown Laredo at 1612 Farragut Street.

