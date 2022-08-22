Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning it’s going to be an active week with rain chances increasing midweek .

Today partly cloudy with a high of 102 feeling like 109.

A combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints produce heat index values of 105 to 109 some spot could reach 110.

Tonight warm and muggy with a slight chance of showers.

A frontal boundary that will stall and interact with moisture will bring chances of rain for the week .

Have a great start to your day.

