Rain chances
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning it’s going to be an active week with rain chances increasing midweek .
Today partly cloudy with a high of 102 feeling like 109.
A combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints produce heat index values of 105 to 109 some spot could reach 110.
Tonight warm and muggy with a slight chance of showers.
A frontal boundary that will stall and interact with moisture will bring chances of rain for the week .
Have a great start to your day.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.