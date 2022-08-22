Shower Chances This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A frontal system which has been the focus of widespread showers and thunderstorms over north and central Texas has moved further south, bringing rains into San Antonio and Del Rio late Monday afternoon. The front will stall out near our area, bringing shower chances Wednesday through Friday. Showers over Mexico and into Maverick and Zavala counties have a slight chance of surviving a trip south of the front into our area tonight, I will watch the radars just in case.

