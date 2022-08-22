Shop Local
Webb County appoints first fire marshal

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for Webb County as officials appointed its first ever Fire Marshal.

Felix Nunez’s office will consist of three employees.

Two inspectors and an administrative assistant.

Nunez was with the City of Laredo since 1981

He was assigned to the fire prevention and arson division.

His role consisted with knowing building codes and regulations.

He says he’s ready to get to work.

“Basically, it will be about educating people, business people in the county about fire safety, life safety in their buildings”, said Nunez. “Nobody has touched on fire safety and life safety in any buildings in the county. So that’s where we’ll start up. We have a long road ahead of us, but we’re anxious to get started.”

Nunez says he has already picked his staff and they are certified for the job.

