Webb County Border Heritage Museum holds photo contest

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you have a keen eye for photography, there’s a contest that could earn you some big bucks.

The Heritage Foundation is hosting its 12th annual Historic Laredo and Webb County Photo Contest.

Those wanting to participate need to submit some of the area’s most historic landmarks.

It could be a picture of a building, architectural detail or anything that showcases Laredo’s unique cultural heritage.

Andrea Ordonez with the Webb County Heritage Museum says asks that contestants submit photos eight by ten, full color and the pictures must be taken horizontally.

“I know we’re used to taking our phones the photos with our phones vertically, but we want them horizontal because it is for a calendar”, said Ordonez.

The photo that wins first place earns its photographer $500 dollars, second place is $250 and last is $100.

The deadline to enter is Sept. second.

