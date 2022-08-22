Webb County Commissioners partner with Clean Air Coalition

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The fight for clean air in northwest Laredo continues.

On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners approved funds for the Clean Air Laredo Coalition.

During commissioners’ court, the Clean Air Laredo Coalition asked commissioners to fund air quality monitors on the northwest side of Laredo.

Commissioner Cindy Liendo says this is going to be placed around a local business that has been possibly emitting carcinogenic emissions throughout our community.

The monitor will be placed around Mueller Elementary and will collect air samples for one week.

While the coalition received funding for only one monitor, they are hopeful that this is a great start for the community of Laredo and hope that any damage done to high-risk areas is still reversible.

The coalition claims that Midwest Sterilization Corporation emits up to 30 times the acceptable limits of ethylene oxide into the air.

The group wants to stop the damages this can cause to people who live in the area before it’s too late.

“Short-term effects are headaches, nausea, and long-term effects include damage to the mucus membrane, your nostrils, and also cancers like leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, and some stomach and ovarian cancers”, said Sheila Serna, the Climate Science & Policy Director for RGISC.

The coalition says they are happy the community is taking interest in the matter as this is something that affects everyone living in Webb County.

“I think people are really paying attention and now we’re getting some momentum in this movement, especially because we’ve gotten EPA to come down here”, said Serna. '

Serna says they are not against any business, they simply want them to do things the right way.

The coalition says the EPA will host a public meeting for the community in September and their next step is to present this project to Laredo City Council.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.