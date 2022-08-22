Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Zapata County ISD welcomes new superintendent

Dr. Bobby Trevino
Dr. Bobby Trevino(KGNS)
By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the new school year brought a new superintendent for Zapata ISD.

Dr. Bobby Trevino is no stranger to Zapata, she was born and raised in Zapata.

Trevino says she is ready to take on her role and provide as many opportunities for the students as possible.

“I’m very invested in making sure that our students have every opportunity to be at the front of the line. With that comes dedication to teaching and learning and making sure that everything we do is focused on that. They are already such good work here we are a B district; we have 2-A campus, 2-B campuses and 2-C campuses that are already chomping at the bit to improve what is going on at the campuses.”

Just like many schools nationwide, Dr. Trevino says they are trying to close the instructional gap left because of distant learning.

She emphasizes the importance of attendance and assures parents that their campuses are clean and safe.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo
Tropical storm making its way to South Texas
Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain
Fabricio Perez, age 44,
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Jose Manuel Barbosa
Man wanted for indecency with a child

Latest News

Man wanted for sexual assault
Man wanted for sexual assault
51-year-old Gilberto Martinez III.
Man wanted for sexual assault
French Family tours U.S. in Ducato Camper Van
French Family travels U.S. in Fiat Ducato Camper Van
French family tours the U.S. in Ducato Camper Van