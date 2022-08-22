Zapata County ISD welcomes new superintendent

ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the new school year brought a new superintendent for Zapata ISD.

Dr. Bobby Trevino is no stranger to Zapata, she was born and raised in Zapata.

Trevino says she is ready to take on her role and provide as many opportunities for the students as possible.

“I’m very invested in making sure that our students have every opportunity to be at the front of the line. With that comes dedication to teaching and learning and making sure that everything we do is focused on that. They are already such good work here we are a B district; we have 2-A campus, 2-B campuses and 2-C campuses that are already chomping at the bit to improve what is going on at the campuses.”

Just like many schools nationwide, Dr. Trevino says they are trying to close the instructional gap left because of distant learning.

She emphasizes the importance of attendance and assures parents that their campuses are clean and safe.

